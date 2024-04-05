Straight Path Wealth Management Buys 117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 19.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

TSLA opened at $171.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

