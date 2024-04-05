Straight Path Wealth Management Buys 828 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 208,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.