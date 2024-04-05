Straight Path Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.