Straight Path Wealth Management Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Straight Path Wealth Management lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

