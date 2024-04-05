Straight Path Wealth Management Increases Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAPR. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,168,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,386 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

