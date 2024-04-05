Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

