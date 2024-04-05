Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,248,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

