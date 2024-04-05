Straight Path Wealth Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

