Straight Path Wealth Management Takes $394,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

