Straight Path Wealth Management Takes $789,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up approximately 0.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.