Straight Path Wealth Management Trims Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Straight Path Wealth Management cut its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $72,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,191 shares of company stock worth $6,455,021. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

