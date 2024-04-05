Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $347.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

