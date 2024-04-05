Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Declares GBX 1.52 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

SUPR opened at GBX 75.71 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The firm has a market cap of £946.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.17, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Supermarket Income REIT

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($63,363.04). In other news, insider Sapna Shah purchased 41,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,272.91). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($63,363.04). 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUPR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

