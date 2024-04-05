Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs Sells 12,515 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$99,869.70.

Jared Andrew Renton Ducs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surge Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$29,182.86.

Surge Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$801.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.53). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.9255702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Surge Energy

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.