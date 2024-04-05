Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STRO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Sutro Biopharma

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $307.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,879,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.