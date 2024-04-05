Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 723,876 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE SG opened at $23.98 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $949,976.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,356,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

