Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 5,444 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 1.91. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.