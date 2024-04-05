Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.25. Approximately 183,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,534,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Specifically, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,255,470 shares of company stock valued at $281,935,627 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

