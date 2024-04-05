Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

SYF stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.