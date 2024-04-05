Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.12. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

