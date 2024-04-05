Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 510,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,705,438 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

