Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,137,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $34,770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 479,832 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 438,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

