TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

TRP opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

