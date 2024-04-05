TD Cowen Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

