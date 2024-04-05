Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.28

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243.28 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 243.28 ($3.05), with a volume of 905752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.04).

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.28. The company has a market cap of £701.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Temple Bar alerts:

Temple Bar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.