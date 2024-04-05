Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $56.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Tenable stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,024.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,383 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,143. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

