Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

