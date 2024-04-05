Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.