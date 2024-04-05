The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

