The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.52. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 133,923 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

