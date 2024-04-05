The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.75 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

