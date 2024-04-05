The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

