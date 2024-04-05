The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.