The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s current price.

LON TMG opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.75 ($0.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.80. The firm has a market cap of £20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

