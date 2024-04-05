The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on May 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 5th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

