The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

