Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $570.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

