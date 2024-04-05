Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermon Group has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $34.07.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

