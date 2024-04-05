TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.05 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.86) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £759.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

