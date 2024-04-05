TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.05 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TI Fluid Systems Price Performance
Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.86) on Friday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.20 ($2.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £759.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.
TI Fluid Systems Company Profile
