TIAA Trust National Association Buys 436 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.00 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

