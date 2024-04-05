TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

