TIAA Trust National Association Has $575,000 Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,304,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.30.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $252.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 155.31%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

