TIAA Trust National Association Sells 720 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,344,000 after purchasing an additional 125,869 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

