TIAA Trust National Association Sells 76 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.00.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $271.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.74 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

