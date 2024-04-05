Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.03

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.03 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 111017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. Tidewater's revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $20,616,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

