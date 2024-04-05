TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) PT Lowered to $3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

