Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of 601% compared to the typical volume of 579 call options.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $7,326,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

