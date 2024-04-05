Traders Buy High Volume of Levi Strauss & Co. Put Options (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,764 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 223% compared to the average daily volume of 1,477 put options.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 270,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

