Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Call Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,426 call options.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.8 %

TME opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.