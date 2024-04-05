Trane Technologies plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Trane Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $11.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $297.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.13.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.92.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,713,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $526,026,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,388,000 after buying an additional 524,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after buying an additional 471,969 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

